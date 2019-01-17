World Erdogan wants agreement that ended war in Bosnia "revised" "The Dayton Agreement must be revised, because it has become clear that it didn't bring a solution for Bosnia-Herzegovina's future." Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 10:20 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

This has been stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference in Ankara with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Turkey's Anadolu agency is reporting.

The agreement, negotiated in Dayton, Ohio in 1995, ended a three-year war in Bosnia-Herzegovina.



The Turkish agency reported on its website that Erdogan also said the United Nations should take a stronger step regarding Bosnia-Herzegovina and a possible revision of the Dayton Agreement.



Erdogan, among other things, also spoke about Zeljko Komsic becoming the Croat member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina - whose election, Anadolu noted, caused Croatia to express its dissatisfaction, even at the European Parliament.



"We respect the electoral will of the citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina and I want to emphasize the importance of solidarity and unity of all peoples in this country," Erdogan said.



The Turkish president added that the peoples in Bosnia-Herzegovina "should look at each other with the eyes of peace, and their country should help them in that."



The Turkish agency said that Erdogan also spoke about the Turkey-Bosnia-Herzegovina-Croatia trilateral, to say that it would be possible to talk about this in more detail after authorities have been formed in Bosnia-Herzegovina.