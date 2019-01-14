World 0

UK plans to leave EU on March 29

The UK will leave the European Union on March 29, Prime Minister Theresa May said during a debate on an agreement she reached with the European Union.

May said that she did not believe that the government should extend the deadline for invoking Article 50 of the EU Agreement, which defines the conditions for leaving the bloc, Reuters reported on Monday.

May warned MPs that Brexit would be in peril unless they passed the Brexit agreement.

Lawmakers blocking Brexit altogether was now a more likely outcome than Britain leaving without a deal, May said in parliament, where a debate about the withdrawal agreement she reached with the EU is now under way.

