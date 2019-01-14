World "No wonder NATO and US were happy with outcome in Skopje" The Macedonian Assembly has backed changing the country's name in the Republic of North Macedonia, thus opening the way towards NATO and the EU. Source: Beta Monday, January 14, 2019 | 12:41 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

Beta agency reported this on Monday, citing an article published in Moscow-based daily Kommersant.

The newspaper, however, noted that there are now difficulties in the Greek parliament, which also needs to ratify the Prespa agreement. Namely, the Independent Greeks party opposes it and has left the ruling coalition.



"The adoption of constitutional changes in parliament means not only the ratification of the agreement with Greece and a new name of the country, now called the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. MPs essentially opened the republic's road to NATO and the EU. Last year, the alliance invited Macedonia into its ranks, the European Union is ready to start accession negotiations in mid 2019 - in both cases, under the condition that the agreement with Greece is implemented," the daily writes.



Kommersant said that an unnamed European diplomatic source in the Balkans "confirmed that NATO intends to sign a protocol on membership with Skopje in February, which will, after the ratification by all alliance members, become the 30th member state."



"It is no wonder that the adoption of (constitutional) changes was welcomed by NATO, the EU and the United States, who called this event 'historic'. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously referred to the process as 'dirty manipulations', saying that the necessary votes in the Macedonian parliament had been secured by blackmail, threats, and by bribing opposition MPs," writes the paper.



Kommersant estimates that the adoption of constitutional changes can have another consequence, important not only for that Balkan state, adding that "in the opinion of regional experts, this can influence the granting of autocephaly to the Macedonian Orthodox Church."



According to the newspaper. "most Balkan experts are convinced that the West will manage to have the agreement with Macedonia supported in the Greek parliament."