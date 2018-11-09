Russia speaks on EU mediated Kosovo dialogue

According to Lavrov, the United States is also "forcing the issue of establishing a (Kosovo) army."

"It is obvious that EU's efforts have failed, because Pristina refused to implement all the agreements that have been reached so far," Lavrov said.



The Russian minister specified that this, above all, refers to the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) in Kosovo, Sputnik is reporting.



"Pristina's efforts to form its own army represent the crudest violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1244. In addition, Pristina is being pressured from the outside, and above all by the United States," Lavrov said.



After his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Union of the Comoros Mohamed El-Amine Souef - who was in Belgrade on Thursday - Lavrov stressed that Russia welcomed that country's decision to withdraw its recognition of Kosovo.



"Of course, we welcome this. Russia will continue to comply with the decisions taken by the (UN) Security Council in the future, and above all I am referring to Resolution 1244, which requires that Kosovo is a part of Serbia. All steps must be taken in accordance with with that resolution," Lavrov said.