World EU threatens member-state with sanctions The European Commission could impose sanctions on Italy if that country does not reach a deal on its budget. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 6, 2018 | 14:52

European Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said this on Tuesday, Tanjug is reporting, citing Reuters.

"I was never in favor of sanctions. Sanctions are always a failure. I want a dialogue, but sanctions can be finally applied if we cannot reach an agreement," he said.



In Rome, Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria reiterated on Monday that the country’s budget would not change and insisted a planned larger deficit for next year would not boost the country’s huge public debt which tops 130 percent of GDP, Reuters said.