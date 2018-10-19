World Washington's "calling on Belgrade and Pristina to..." US (Deputy) Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer said in Belgrade that Washington is calling on Belgrade and Pristina to see "a "historic opportunity." Source: Beta Friday, October 19, 2018 | 13:10 Tweet Share Matthew Palmer is seen in Belgrade on Friday (Tanjug)

According to Beta agency, Palmer also pointed out that they should reach an agreement that would make "both side winners."

"If someone is a winner and someone is a loser, then no one wins," Palmer stated in his address at the Belgrade Security Forum, speaking on the topic of "strengthening the Balkan momentum."



According to him, the United States is "neither pushing nor advocating for any particular outcome of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue."



"We are encouraging the parties to find a way forward and find a lasting and sustainable solution that both sides will accept," he has been quoted as saying.



The US State Department official also said that the United States is "ready to listen and help but cannot talk about the details, primarily regarding possible land swaps, because no plan has been presented."



As he said, the United States "understands the concern that the possible land swaps could cause crises elsewhere in the region" - but added that "an unresolved conflict, a frozen conflict, is also a risk to regional stability."



Palmer said that "oth Serbia and Kosovo have a European future" but need help on that path.



Speaking about Macedonia, Palmer said that if Skopje wants to join the EU and NATO the Prespa agreement has no alternative - and urged Macedonian political leaders to "overcome partisan politics for the sake of a European future."



Palmer also voiced "support and commitment of the US to the territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina," saying that "the country's biggest problem are corrupt politicians who use nationalist rhetoric to create divisions."



He reiterated his country's "support for the European aspirations of the Western Balkan countries."



"The United States wants to help everyone," said Palmer. "A stronger Western Balkans means a stronger Europe and a stronger transatlantic partnership."