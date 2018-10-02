World Stoltenberg to attend disaster relief exercise in Serbia NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Belgrade next week as part of his visit to the region. Source: Beta, Tanjug Tuesday, October 2, 2018 | 14:42 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Stoltenberg on Tuesday told a news conference Brussels, dedicated to a meeting of NATO defense ministers, that he would travel to Belgrade, Zagreb, and Ljubljana next week.

"In Serbia I will attend our biggest disaster relief exercise, with 40 countries participating. This is the first such exercise hosted in Serbia, which reflects the strong and highly valued partnership between Serbia and NATO," he said.