World "If China is opening production here, is that our dream? It is extremely important that the EU develops own battery cell production, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 16:42

This is important in order to "secure its role in the automotive industry as it shifts to electric mobility," Merkel said.

"If China is opening the first battery cell production here, then that is nice. Then battery cells are being made in Europe too. But I don’t know whether it was our dream that we cannot do that ourselves in the European Union," she said at an industry conference on Tuesday, Reuters reported.



"I am still advocating that we develop the strategic ability to produce battery cells too. I believe that will be extremely important in the next decades," Merkel said.