Giving Syria S-300s would be "big mistake," US warns The US has warned Russia that the deployment of advanced S-300's air defense missile systems in Syria would "be a big mistake."

Washington also said that the decision should be "reconsidered."

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that supplying Syria with the Russian missile systems would lead to "a significant escalation of the already existing tensions in the region."



On Monday, Russia announced that it would supply the Syrian government with advanced S-300s. This comes after a Russian plane was shot down in Syria last week, resulting in the deaths of 15 servicemen - for which Moscow holds Israel responsible.