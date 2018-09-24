World Russian arrested in Norway for spying A Russian citizen has been arrested in Norway on suspicion of spying during a conference on cooperation between Europe’s parliamentary administrations. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 24, 2018 | 16:52 Tweet Share (freeimages.com)

The 51-year-old's lawyer Hege Aakre told Norway's news agency NTB that her client was being questioned by Norway’s domestic intelligence agency PST, Tanjug reported on Monday, citing AP.

The Russian national, who has denied any wrongdoing, was arrested on Friday and placed on two-weeks pre-trial detention on Saturday.



As reported, it was "his behavior at the two-day conference prompted parliamentary officials to contact the intelligence service."