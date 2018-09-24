World Russia to "cool hotheads" by putting S-300s in Syria Russia will deliver the advanced S-300 air defense systems to Syria within two weeks, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday. Source: B92, Sputnik Monday, September 24, 2018 | 12:55 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

"The Syrian Armed Forces will be supplied with the advanced S-300 air defense missile system within two weeks," Shoigu said, according to Sputnik, which reported that this would be "an adequate response to Israel's role in the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane last week."

The missile system is capable of intercepting air threats at a range of more than 250 kilometers and simultaneously hitting several aerial targets, the Russian minister explained.



"I emphasize that in 2013, at the request of the Israeli side, we stopped the delivery of the S-300 systems to Syria - which were ready for delivery, while members of the Syrian Armed Forces were trained to use it. Today the situation has changed, and through no fault of ours," he stressed.



Russia is forced to take appropriate measures to improve the security of the Russian forces in Syria, Shoigu added.



"Russia will jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aircraft, which attack targets in the Syrian territory, in the regions over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea bordering with Syria," the minister also announced,



According to Shoigu, an Israeli F-16 jet used the Russian Il-20 aircraft as a shield, which resulted in the downing of the plane by Syrian air defense systems and the killing of 15 Russian servicemen.



"This forced us to take an adequate response aimed at improving the security of Russian troops performing tasks to combat international terrorism in Syria," he said at the briefing in Moscow on Monday.



"We are convinced that the implementation of these measures will cool hotheads and prevent ill-considered actions threatening our servicemen. Otherwise we will have to respond in line with the current situation," Shoigu said.