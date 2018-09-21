World Liverpool to leave Kosovo-born player out of Belgrade clash? Switzerland and Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiri, who was born in Gnjilane, a town in Kosovo, might miss his club's Nov. 6 Champions League game in Belgrade. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, September 21, 2018 | 15:15 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

According to Goal.com, the English side are considering leaving Shaqiri out of the squad for the Group C clash against Crvena Zvezda (Red Star) in order to avoid risking political tension.

The footballer's World Cup celebration of a goal against Serbia is still fresh in memory - when made a hand gesture meant to represent the Albanian eagle, while wearing the Kosovo flag on his boots - and that would surely put him under great pressure from over 50,000 Red Star fans expected in Belgrade.



That's why Liverpool are very cautious and eager to avoid any controversy - although Shaqiri is currently in the background as far as the manager's plans go, too.



The report also cites Red Star's sporting director Zvezdan Terzic, who said the club would "do their duty to protect Shaqiri alongside Liverpool" - but added that he thought if Shaqiri came here, he would act "smaller than a poppy seed."