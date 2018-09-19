World Berlin "skeptical about border correction" German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says that Berlin is "skeptical about the idea of a border correction in the talks between Kosovo and Serbia." Source: Beta Wednesday, September 19, 2018 | 14:28 Tweet Share Heiko Maas (Tanjug/AP)

Speaking in Tirana, Albania, Maas said that "there exists the fear of a domino effect," Beta agency reported, citing AP.

According to the report, "Serbian and Kosovo presidents have indicated they are ready to discuss border changes in the negotiations for a solution to the Kosovo issue."



Some European countries vehemently opposed such a proposal, while Brussels and Washington responded more mildly, stating that they are ready to leave room for the presidents of Serbia and Kosovo to find a solution, the agency said.