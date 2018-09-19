Berlin "skeptical about border correction"
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says that Berlin is "skeptical about the idea of a border correction in the talks between Kosovo and Serbia."Source: Beta
Speaking in Tirana, Albania, Maas said that "there exists the fear of a domino effect," Beta agency reported, citing AP.
According to the report, "Serbian and Kosovo presidents have indicated they are ready to discuss border changes in the negotiations for a solution to the Kosovo issue."
Some European countries vehemently opposed such a proposal, while Brussels and Washington responded more mildly, stating that they are ready to leave room for the presidents of Serbia and Kosovo to find a solution, the agency said.