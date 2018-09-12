World EU decides to get rid of daylight saving time The European Commission has proposed lifting the clock shift in the EU. Member states will decide themselves whether to stay on summer or winter time. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 12, 2018 | 15:32 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

According to a statement, the proposed bill seeks to ensure that any changes are made in a coordinated manner between neighboring countries in order to ensure the proper functioning of the internal market and avoid fragmentation that would occur if some member states retain seasonal changes of time, while others abolished it.

"Moving the clock must stop in 2019. Member states themselves should decide whether their citizens will live in the summer or winter time. This is a question of subsidiarity. I expect the Parliament and the Council to share this position and find a solution that works for our internal market. We are running out of time," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.