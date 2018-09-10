World Vucic says Milosevic was "great leader"; what does EU say? Reconciliation, normalization and good neighborly relations will only be possible if policies of the past are rejected and overcome. Source: Beta Monday, September 10, 2018 | 15:25 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

This was said by European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic, who added that these policies, "as it is well known, have caused decades of misery and suffering to the Western Balkans and the people there.

Kocijancic was responding when asked by a journalist in Brussels about the European Union's position on Sunday's statement made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who said that "(former Serbian President Slobodan) Milosevic was a great leader who had the best intentions."



EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's spokeswoman said that "there must be no space, ambiguity, or respect for those who have conducted those policies or actions."



"The rules for international and domestic forces are clear here," Kocijancic said, highlighting that "reconciliation and good neighborly relations are the essence on which the European Union rests."



She added that "all partners in the region have a clear European perspective and therefore are required to respect these principles."



Kocijancic pointed out to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker saying this past weekend that "nationalism has never produced solutions, but only problems."