World "Chance of reaching agreement within months is realistic" There is "a realistic chance of a comprehensive, legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia in the coming months."

High representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said this on Monday, Beta is reporting.

"I believe there is a realistic chance that Presidents (Aleksandar) Vucic and (Hashim) Thaci could reach an agreement on all open issues between Belgrade and Pristina, a comprehensive, legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations between the two sides, an agreement in full compliance with international law, which can contribute to the stabilization of the entire region," Mogherini said in a speech to EU ambassadors in Brussels.



The EU high representative said the EU had to "continue its work in the Balkans and with the Balkans, with determination, persistence and stubbornness," adding that "the last year was incredibly intensive," and that the "coming months will be even more decisive."



"Let me play with the dates, as next year, in 2019, it will be 20 years since the war in Kosovo. I believe it's time to end the conflict. I believe that we need to do everything we can with partners in Europe, the region and on the international scene, starting with the U.N. Security Council, to support the talks through dialogue, and within the international community," Mogherini said.



The EU high representative recalled that Athens and Skopje had reached an agreement before summer, and that a referendum on the agreement would take place in a few weeks, adding that the next year will be a dynamic year for the preparations for the opening of accession talks for Macedonia and Albania.



"These opportunities have to be used now this year is the year. It's not about a concession, it is in the interest of all European citizens, both within the EU and outside the EU. It is very clear in the Balkans today that the EU is the reference point. Allow me to say to everyone fearing that other forces are becoming increasingly present in the region whenever we are present, there is no room for others," Mogherini added.