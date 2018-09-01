World Europe is one step away from ending clock changes European Union has stated that it would propose ending Daylight Saving Time. Source: Beta Saturday, September 1, 2018 | 16:29 Tweet Share (GettyImages, file, illustration purposes)

It would mean an end to moving the clocks every March and October.

EU announced this after an informal poll in which most of the surveyed European citizen declared against the current system.



The president of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker told BBC that millions of people believed that “summer time should be year-round and that’s what will happen.”



In order for this proposal to come into force, the change has to be supported by all 28 EU members and the European Parliament.



The Commission hasn’t stated any details of the proposal. One of the draft proposals states as an option that every EU member should decide which clock time variation to observe year-round – summer time or winter time.



4.6 million European citizens participated in the public poll, out of which 84% was in favour of ending clock changes.



Poll response rates were highest in Germany where 3.79% of citizens participated, followed by Austria with 2.94%. The lowest poll response was recorded in UK with 0.02%. UK is supposed to leave the EU at the end of March in 2019.