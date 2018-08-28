World 2

Merkel confirms talking about Kosovo with Trump

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel said in Berlin that she discussed Belgrade-Pristina dialogue with US president Donald Trump.

Source: Tanjug
Share
(Getty Images, file)
(Getty Images, file)

According to Merkel,Trump and her concluded that they encouraged all talks that led towards one goal - solution of the Kosovo issue.

In a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Merkel stated that she supported all deals between Belgrade and Pristina which would lead to a final solution, reports Croatian daily Vecernji List.

She added that preventing any new problems from arising and keeping territorial integrity should be taken into consideration as well.

"We have to be careful that certain moves applied to one territory will not lead to similar moves on other territories," said Merkel.

Read more
Comments 2
Read
Send your comment

World

"If Kosovo doesn't get UN seat...."

Chances are slim for any kind of agreement between Belgrade and Prisitna, unless Kosovo gets UN seat", James Hooper said.

World Wednesday, August 22, 2018 11:47 Comments: 22
(Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

"Vucic and Thaci agreed..."

The European Commission has announced that Belgrade and Pristina define the topics of the discussion uring the dialogue, while the EU only mediates.

World Thursday, August 16, 2018 15:32 Comments: 6
(Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)
page 1 of 13 go to page