World Merkel confirms talking about Kosovo with Trump Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel said in Berlin that she discussed Belgrade-Pristina dialogue with US president Donald Trump. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 28, 2018 | 15:58

According to Merkel,Trump and her concluded that they encouraged all talks that led towards one goal - solution of the Kosovo issue.

In a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Merkel stated that she supported all deals between Belgrade and Pristina which would lead to a final solution, reports Croatian daily Vecernji List.



She added that preventing any new problems from arising and keeping territorial integrity should be taken into consideration as well.



"We have to be careful that certain moves applied to one territory will not lead to similar moves on other territories," said Merkel.