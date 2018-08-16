World "Vucic and Thaci agreed..." The European Commission has announced that Belgrade and Pristina define the topics of the discussion uring the dialogue, while the EU only mediates. Source: Beta Thursday, August 16, 2018 | 15:32 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

European Commission spokesman Carlos Martin said in Brussels that the presidents of Serbia and Kosovo, Aleksandar Vucic and Hashim Thaci, agreed to intensify the dialogue and meet in September.

"It is up to the two sides to set the agenda, our role is to mediate in the dialogue," Martin said when asked whether a change of borders could be a topic of discussion in September, or if this possibility has been completely ruled out by EU High Representative Federica Mogerini.



Martin reiterated that during the high-level dialogue on June 24, Thaci and Vucic had an "intensive and productive discussion on the framework of an agreement on a comprehensive normalization of relations," and agreed to meet in September, as well as to intensify work in the coming period.



"The dialogue with the mediation of the EU aims to encourage lasting cooperation between the two sides, to help them make progress on the road to Europe and improve the lives of citizens. A lasting solution means a possible, sustainable and realistic solution in accordance with international law. The sides should define a joint position on mutual agreement," the spokesman said.