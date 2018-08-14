World Highway bridge collapse in Genoa kills "at least 22"/VIDEO The Italian police has published video footage on Twitter of the moment when a viaduct collapsed on Tuesday near the town of Genoa, in the Liguria region. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 | 15:15 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

Reuters reported that Minsiter of Transportation Danilo Toninelli warned the accident has likely resulted in "an immense tragedy."

The agency cited Italy's Adnkronos as reporting that local health officials believe "dozens" have died in the collapse.



Later in the day, Adnkronos said the death toll had reached 22 people.