Highway bridge collapse in Genoa kills "at least 22"/VIDEO
The Italian police has published video footage on Twitter of the moment when a viaduct collapsed on Tuesday near the town of Genoa, in the Liguria region.Source: B92
Reuters reported that Minsiter of Transportation Danilo Toninelli warned the accident has likely resulted in "an immense tragedy."
The agency cited Italy's Adnkronos as reporting that local health officials believe "dozens" have died in the collapse.
Later in the day, Adnkronos said the death toll had reached 22 people.
#14agosto il video del crollo di #PonteMorandi a #Genova Polcevera Morandi@VAIstradeanas @DPCgov @emergenzavvf @Viminale @ComunediGenova @StradeAnas pic.twitter.com/9viaWCfAcu— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018
#14agosto #Genova #crollo #PonteMorandi Polcevera Morandi @VAIstradeanas @DPCgov @emergenzavvf @Viminale @ComunediGenova @StradeAnas @112_ITALIA pic.twitter.com/SHJpMngAqD— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018
Si capisce meglio la portata con questo video #pontemorandi #genova #video #crollo pic.twitter.com/c4XFXm4HuC— Farmacia Serra (@farmaciaserrage) August 14, 2018