World Russia's Maria Zakharova hits gym in Belgrade/PHOTO Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova has arrived in Belgrade, where she will meet with Serbia's top leaders Source: Tanjug, Sputnik Friday, August 10, 2018 | 11:08 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

Zakharova will then travel to Guca, a town in western Serbia, where this year's installment of the Dragacevo Assembly of Trumpet Players is being held.

"I found myself in Belgrade this morning. I'm gathering strength before consulting on information issues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, meeting with politicians and public figures, and talking to local media," Zakharova wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of herself taken in a gym.



As announced by the government of Serbia, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will meet with Zakharova at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while their joint press conference is planned for 11.30 CET.



The Russian official will later travel to Guca, where she will be declared the town's honorary citizen before the beginning of Dejan Petrovic's concert. Zakharova is expected to address the crowd.



Earlier, President of the Guca Assembly Committee Slobodan Jolovic said that Zakharova did not have any special requests and instead, like most high-ranking officials who have visited the festival over the years, "doesn't want to be given too much attention, and wants to treated like all the other guests."