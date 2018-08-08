World Putin "presented Trump with arms control initiatives" Russian President Vladimir Putin presented US President Donald Trump "with a number of particular initiatives on arms control" during their meeting in Helsinki. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 8, 2018 | 14:23 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

Those include "prohibiting weapons in space," Politico said on Tuesday, citing a leaked Russian document, TASS is reporting.

The Russian document, entitled, "Dialogue on the Issue of Arms Control," reportedly proposes "a five-year extension for the so-called New START Treaty limiting nuclear arms."



"The Russian document outlines a host of areas where the two countries could work together to reduce nuclear dangers and rebuild some of their lost trust," the website said.



The document also "addresses mounting tensions in Eastern Europe, suggesting that Washington and Moscow should take measures in order to prevent incidents while conducting military activities in Europe, as well as to increase trust and transparency in the military sphere."



The White House refused to comment on this and denied that Trump received any papers.