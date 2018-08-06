World "Georgia joining to NATO could trigger terrible conflict" Georgia’s accession to NATO may trigger "a terrible conflict" and lead to catastrophic consequences, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 6, 2018 | 10:22 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Medvedev made the comment in an interview with the Kommersant Radio, Tanjug is reporting, citing TASS.

The prime minister recalled that the 2008 armed conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia, which also involved Russia, "was not inevitable" and "could have been prevented."



During a recent NATO summit, the organization's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated intention to grant membership to Georgia, but did not say when it could happen.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, stated that Moscow would view NATO’s further expansion, including the accession of Georgia and Ukraine, highly negatively, TASS is reporting.