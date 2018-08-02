World "Border between Kosovo and Albania" to be opened - Tirana Albanian Diaspora Minister Pandeli Majko is announcing the opening of "the border" between Albania and Kosovo, according to the Kosovo-based website lajmi.net. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 2, 2018 | 11:52 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

"We want to open the border between Albania and Kosovo. The prime minister told me that a decision has been made. Starting on January 1, free movement between Albania and Kosovo began," Majko said.

He stated this on the occasion of the Diaspora Day held in the town of Srbica, in Kosovo.



The leaders of the temporary institutions in Pristina, including Hashim Thaci and Ramush Haradinaj, also attended the event.



Majko in the past served as Albania's prime minister and dedense minister, and is a high ranking member of he ruling Socialist Party of Albania.