World Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko shot dead in Kiev Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, 41, has been shot and killed in Kiev today (May 29). Source: EFJ Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | 12:06

Arkady Babchenko (Tanjug/AP, file)

His wife found him bleeding at their apartment. He died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Babchenko’s killer was waiting for him in the stairwell of his building. He shot him in the back.



Babchenko was a prominent war correspondent. Last year, he moved to Kiev, where he worked for Crimean Tatar TV station ATR. He left Russia in February 2017, saying he was receiving death threats.



“We call on Ukrainian authorities to identify and prosecute the killer and the masterminds,” said EFJ General Secretary Ricardo Gutierrez, reminding impunity still persists in Ukraine for the murder of another prominent journalist, Pavel Sheremet, who was killed by a car bomb in Kiev in 2016.



Four other journalists have been killed in Europe over the past year: Dmitri Popkov (Russia, 24 May 2017), Kim Wall (Denmark, 10 August 2017), Daphne Caruana Galizia (Malta, 16 October 2017), Jan Kuciak (Slovakia, 22 February 2018).