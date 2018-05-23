World 1

Israeli minister tells EU to go to "thousand hells"

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on Wednesday told the European Union that it can go to "a thousand thousand hells," Israeli media are reporting.

Source: Beta
(Thinkstock)
The reason is EU's call to investigate Israeli police's brutality against Israeli Arabs.

On Tuesday, the EU condemned Israeli police's clash with demonstrators in Haifa, who protested against the high death toll among Palestinians along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

"Let them go to a thousand thousand hells. The EU is now sucking up to Iran and will help (them) against US sanction," Steinitz, who two weeks ago praised his country's ties with the EU, told a local radio, also describing the organization as hypocritical.

