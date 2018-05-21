World 0

Turkish court sentences 104 people to life in prison

A Turkish court in the town of Izmir has sentenced 104 people to life imprisonment for participating in an unsuccessful coup attempt in 2016.

Source: Tanjug
Share
(Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)
(Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Turkish daily Hurriyet reported this on Monday.

The court also sentenced 21 people to 20 years in prison for insulting the president and 31 people to 10 years and six months for membership in a terrorist organization.

More than 240 people, mostly unarmed civilians, were killed during the night of July 15, 2016, during an attempt to storm Turkey's parliament and overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Reuters is reporting.

The Turkish government blames Fethullah Gulen for organizing the failed coup. Gulen, who lives in the United States, has condemned the coup and denies his involvement, the agency said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Some US plan for Kosovo exists after all?

There has been an increasing number of allegations in the media recently that Serbia had been presented with a plan for Kosovo, either verbally or in writing.

World Thursday, May 17, 2018 09:14 Comments: 19
(Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)
page 1 of 1188 go to page