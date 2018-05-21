World Turkish court sentences 104 people to life in prison A Turkish court in the town of Izmir has sentenced 104 people to life imprisonment for participating in an unsuccessful coup attempt in 2016. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 21, 2018 | 16:52 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Turkish daily Hurriyet reported this on Monday.

The court also sentenced 21 people to 20 years in prison for insulting the president and 31 people to 10 years and six months for membership in a terrorist organization.



More than 240 people, mostly unarmed civilians, were killed during the night of July 15, 2016, during an attempt to storm Turkey's parliament and overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Reuters is reporting.



The Turkish government blames Fethullah Gulen for organizing the failed coup. Gulen, who lives in the United States, has condemned the coup and denies his involvement, the agency said.