World Macron "not only one deciding on EU enlargement" Without the Western Balkans, the EU is not complete or united, says chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on Cooperation with Serbia Eduard Kukan. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 21, 2018 | 10:29 (EPA-EFE, file)

Kukan told Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti that the position of French President Emanuel Macron on enlargement was "only one of the views" in the EU.

Asked about the French president's stance that the EU should not be enlarged until it has been fundamentally reformed, Kukan said: "Macron's position is only one of the views in the debate on the future of the EU. That's one of his ideas, which I deeply disagree with and I am not alone in being against some of Macron's views. Germany, for example, has a different vision of the eurozone reform."



"of course, what Macron is saying should be taken into account because France is a big country," he continued - "but, albeit strong, it's just one of the voices."



"France, Germany or the Netherlands have always been very strict regarding the acceptance of new members, and that is not changing," Kukan said.



According to him, Macron belongs to a new generation of leaders and is very ambitious - "but without a strong German economy he will not be able to implement his ideas in the EU."



"That's why, at times, it seems to me he is too romantic about reforms. In the end, there will have to be a compromise," Kukan said.



This EP official pointed out that it was first necessary to reach an agreement about the direction of reforms, and that "only then will it be possible to see if they will be completed by 2025."



"Without such an important region as the Western Balkans, the EU is not complete or united. We need to be more accountable to our friends from the Western Balkans. If we are asking candidate countries to meet (membership) criteria, then we too need to keep our promises," Kukan stressed.