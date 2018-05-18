World Thoughts of enlargement weaken Europe, says French president French President Emmanuel Macron has poured cold water on Balkan countries' hopes of joining the EU soon, Politico writes. Source: B92 Friday, May 18, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

Macron "sounded a skeptical note on enlarging the European Union to include countries from the western Balkans - at a summit meant to strengthen ties between the region and the EU," the article said, noting that he said "thoughts of enlargement have 'weakened Europe'."

According to the website, the French president's comments "come as a particular disappointment to Albania and Macedonia, which are hoping for the green light from EU leaders next month to begin talks to join the bloc, having received the thumbs-up from the European Commission in April."



The article then quotes some of Macron's statements made to reporters on Thursday in Sofia, Bulgaria,



“What we’ve seen over the past 15 years is a path that has weakened Europe every time we think of enlarging it. And I don’t think we do a service to the candidate countries or ourselves by having a mechanism that in a way no longer has rules and keeps moving toward more enlargement. I am in favor of anchoring the Balkans in Europe and moving toward Europe. But I think we need to look at any new enlargement with a lot of prudence and rigor,” Macron said.



“I am not in favor of moving toward enlargement before having all the necessary certainty and before having made a real reform to allow a deepening and better functioning of the European Union," he added.