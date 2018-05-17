World "Opportunity to affirm EU as region's geostrategic choice" The EU-Western Balkans summit will be an opportunity for both sides to affirm that European prospects remain "the geostrategic choice of the Western Balkans." Source: Beta Thursday, May 17, 2018 | 09:36 Tweet Share

European Council President Donald Tusk said in Sofia on Wednesday, Beta is reporting.

Tusk said that besides long-term prospects, the EU wanted to show that it took care of socio-economic development in the region and that he hoped the summit would bring the "friends from the Western Balkans" closer to the European Union.



He further said that investing in infrastructural and human ties with the Western Balkans and within the region was in the best interest of the EU, adding that this would be the goal of the summit.