World EU should take leadership from US - Juncker EC President Jean-Claude Juncker says the US under Donald Trump is surprisingly brutally giving up on multilateral relations and friendly cooperation. Source: Beta Thursday, May 10, 2018 | 09:31

After Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, Juncker said the US "no longer wants to cooperate with other parts of the world."

Addressing the Flemish regional parliament, he said it was up to the EU to take leadership from the United States.



"At this point, we have to replace the United States, which has lost its strength as an international player, and therefore its long-term impact," Juncker said.