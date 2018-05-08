World NATO says Putin is using Assad Russia is using its military role in Syria to bolster its naval presence in the eastern Mediterranean region, making the region “very crowded.” Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 8, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

That is what NATO’s Southern Europe commander James Foggo has told the AP.

According to the US admiral, Russian President Vladimir Putin "had used the desperation of Syrian President Bashar Assad to expand Russian military power beyond Syria’s borders."



Noting some “unsafe or unprofessional” incidents involving Russian aircraft during the Syrian conflict, Foggo said the eastern Mediterranean region was becoming “congested” with Russian vessels, the agency reported.



The AP noted that "Russians established a naval base in the Syrian Mediterranean port of Tartus under Bashar’s father Hafez al-Assad," but quoted Foggo as saying that they have "recently brought a lot of aircraft and a lot of ships to it."