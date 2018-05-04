World Erdogan to have election rally in Sarajevo - reports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that an election rally will be held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH). Source: Tanjug Friday, May 4, 2018 | 15:16 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of BiH said on Thursday they had not yet received any official information about this, Erdogan told reporters that, as some countries are discussing whether to enable Turkey to campaign on their soil - "we would rather connect with our citizens in Bosnia-Herzegovina."

"We will come together with our citizens from European countries to a venue in Bosnia," Erdogan said, according to the Sarajevo-based Klix website, which cited the Turkish daily Hurriyet.



According to the report, Erdogan added that he was convinced Turkish citizens would continue campaigning in those European countries where they live.



Hurriyet writes that the rally in Sarajevo should be held on May 20, but that nothing has been officially announced yet.



Early parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for June 24 in Turkey.



These will be the first elections since last year's referendum on constitutional changes, which created the basis for giving more power to the president.



But these new powers will only come into force after the upcoming presidential election.



German, Austrian and Dutch authorities previously banned Turkish politicians from holding campaign rallies in their countries, and explained this with "concern for the public order."