World US "increasingly not interested" in being world policeman Washington is "increasingly not interested in being the world policeman," US President Donald Trump has said, RT is reprting.

Trump also noted that his the country spent "tremendous amount of money" on policing the world.

“More and more, (we) are not wanting to be the policeman of the world. We’re spending tremendous amount of money for decades on policing the world, and that shouldn’t be our priority. We want to police ourselves. We want to rebuild our country,” Trump told a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, when asked whether Buhari managed to convince him to up the US troop presence in that country.



The US president finds the situation with the Iranian nuclear program "unacceptable" - but did not say whether Washington will exit the joint comprehensive plan.



He added that the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran would be "a positive signal for North Korea."



According to Trump, he could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a demilitarized zone, or in Singapore.



When asked if the summit would really be held, Tramp replied: "Yes, I think he will."



He reiterated that he would abandon the negotiations if they did not proceed as he wished.