World Chinese leader warns against Cold War mentality Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned against a Cold War mentality and called for openness, Tanjug is reporting, citing the BBC. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 10, 2018 | 09:17

"In today's world, the trend of peace and cooperation is moving forward and a Cold War mentality and zero-sum game thinking are outdated," Xi said at the opening of the Boao Forum for Asia.

According to him, "human society is facing a major choice to open or close, to go forward or backward."



"Paying attention only to one's own community without thinking of others can only lead into a wall. And we can only achieve win-win results by insisting on peaceful development and working together," the Chinese leader said.



During the speech, he "pledged to cut import tariffs on cars and relax requirements for foreign firms investing in China," the BBC said.