World Orban's policy described as "tumor of values" Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has commented on the landslide victory of Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's party. Source: Beta Monday, April 9, 2018 | 13:05

"After these elections in Hungary, it is for Germany and France - and all member states that are not indifferent - to get involved, quickly and unambiguously, on the basis of the European treaty and neutralize this tumor of values," Asselborn told Germany's Welt website.

"Today it's Hungary and Poland, tomorrow other Eastern and Central European countries - or even one of the EU's larger founding countries - could indulge in the decomposition of values and scaremongering," warned Asselborn.