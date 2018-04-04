World EULEX accused of giving "tacit approval" for Djuric's arrest International forces in Kosovo, based on UN Resolution 1244, "bear the main responsibility for ensuring the security of the non-Albanian population." Source: B92 Wednesday, April 4, 2018 | 16:52 Tweet Share

This is according to Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who added that "their duties are enshrined in their mandates."

Zakharova also stated that it was "the international forces - the Kosovo Force (KFOR) and EULEX (EU's rule of law mission in Kosovo)" who "clearly gave tacit approval" for the arrest of Serbian official Marko Djuric.



Djuric, who heads the Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija, was arrested on March 26 in Kosovska Mitrovica during a round table discussion within the framework of the internal dialogue on Kosovo. Members of the Kosovo special police took him to Pristina, after which he was "deported" to central Serbia.



In addition, members of the Kosovo police armed with long guns threw stun grenades in front of the venue in Kosovska Mitrovica in an attempt to disperse the Serbs who did not allow them to enter.



Following the arrest of Djuric, the Serb List decided to leave the government led by Ramush Haradinaj, and gave Pristina "a deadline" of three weeks to form the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO). Failing that, the Serbs said they would do it themselves.