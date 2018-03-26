World "US, Canada, at least 14 EU countries to expel Russians" Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, France, Denmark, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Canda, and the US will expel Russian diplomats. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, March 26, 2018 | 16:07 Tweet Share

There are four more that are "not confirmed" to have joined the move: Spain. Romania, Hungary, and Croatia.

The US will expel 60 Russian diplomats, it has been announced, and all this comes in the wake of the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK.



According to AP, the US has decided to expel 60 Russians, among them "12 spies." Ukraine will expel 13 Russian diplomats, Germany, Poland, Canada and France will expel four each, the Czech Republic and Lithuania will expel three each, while Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy will oder two to leave.



Latvia and Estonia will expel one Russian diplomat each.



AP is reporting that the US will also shut down the Russian consulate in Seattle.



Britain previously expelled 23 Russian diplomats, to which Russia responded by ordering as many British diplomats to leave its soil.



On Monday, the Kremlin announced they would now respond by expelling at least 60 members of US diplomatic missions in Russia.