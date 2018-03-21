World Migrant wave will not repeat, Merkel promises German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reiterated her promise that the huge migrant influx of 2015 will not be repeated. Source: Beta, AP Wednesday, March 21, 2018 | 15:28 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

In her first address to parliament since she started her fourth term in office last week, Merkel said that "the debate about migration divided and polarized Germany to this day."

According to her, Germany, which accepted more than a million migrants in 2015 and 2016, "can be proud":



"Of course, it's also the case that this was an exceptional humanitarian situation. And such a humanitarian situation should and must not be repeated."



Merkel said she will "always defend" the 2016 agreement with Turkey, aimed at limiting the number of migrants arriving in the EU, and smuggling operations.