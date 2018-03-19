No real choice in Russian elections - OSCE

The organization also said that the election was "marked by unfair pressure on critical voices," Tanjug reported, citing Reuters.

"Choice without real competition, as we have seen here, is not real choice,” the OSCE said in a statement.



"Restrictions on fundamental freedoms, as well as on candidate registration limited the space for political engagement," it added.



"Observers noted a variety of measures, some involving inappropriate pressure on voters, aimed at increasing turnout. Persistent pressure on civil society, the absence of critical reporting in most media, and concerted efforts to increase turnout characterized the political environment of this election,” the OSCE said.