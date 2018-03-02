World NATO: Putin's threats are unacceptable NATO thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin's "threats" to member-states are unacceptable. Izvor: Beta, AP Friday, March 2, 2018 | 17:03 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

The military alliance will continue using its armed forces to deter aggression, said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu.

AP quoted her as saying that "Russian statements threatening to target allies are unacceptable and counterproductive."



On Thursday, Putin addressed the nation to present new, "high-tech" nuclear weapons, that he said were "not a bluff" and represented his country's response to the US withdrawing from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.



Lungescu said NATO's missile defense system was built "to respond to attacks from outside Europe and North America and not directed against Russia."



She said that NATO is pursuing "twin-track approach to Russia: strong deterrence and defense, combined with meaningful dialogue."



Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on the phone and expressed their concern over Putin's statements made the previous day.



The US State Department also reacted, saying it was "unfortunate to have watched the video animation that depicted a nuclear attack on the United States," during the president's presentation of Russia's new nuclear weapons.