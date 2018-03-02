World U.S. unhappy with video depicting Russian nuclear attack After President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation on Thursday, when he spoke about Russia's new nuclear weapons, the U.S. State department reacted. Izvor: Tanjug Friday, March 2, 2018 | 10:36 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

They accused Russia of developing "destabilizing nuclear weapons in violation of its treaty obligations."

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Putin’s speech showed Russia had violated its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treat and criticized an animated video played during his remarks, saying it "appeared to depict an attack on the United States," Reuters reported.



“It was certainly unfortunate to have watched the video animation that depicted a nuclear attack on the United States. We don’t regard that as the behavior of a responsible international player," she said.



Putin said on Thursday that his country has tested an array of new generation nuclear weapons capable of bypassing any missile defense system.



Putin mentioned high-speed intercontinental underwater drones, the Avangard hypersonic intercontinental missile traveling 20 times the speed of sound - "and striking like a meteor " - and another missile, referred to in the West as Satan, along with a system of hypersonic missiles.



AP reported that the Russian leader stressed the development of Russian weapons that have no counterparts in the West came in response to the United States withdrawing from the Cold War-era agreement banning missile defense systems, and US efforts to develop these systems. Putin said the US ignored Russia's complaints.



"No one was listening. Now you will listen," the Russian president said.



Putin is also quoted as saying that the new weapons will help ensure global stability, and put an end to the attempts to weaken Russia.