World Vucic and Thaci "started talks about binding agreement" The resolve of Aleksandar Vucic and Hashim Thaci to continue the dialogue is clear, says EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. Friday, February 16, 2018 | 16:52

According Mogherini, the presidents of Serbia and Kosovo "started the talks about a legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations."

"That would definitely be a qualitative change in the situation concerning the two sides, but also the region," she said at the conclusion of an informal meeting in Bulgaria between foreign ministers of EU member-states and candidates for membership.



Mogherini also said she was "realistically optimistic" that, when it comes to this future agreement, there would be results by the end of her term of office, i.e., late 2019.



The EU official assessed that "the agreement reached between Pristina and Podgorica on the settlement of the border dispute between Kosovo and Montenegro shows that even entangled issues can be resolved."