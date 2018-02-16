World Russia concerned about position of Serbian Church in Kosovo Russia’s OSCE envoy Aleksandr Lukashevich says Albanians in Kosovo are trying to impose an economic blockade of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Izvor: Tanjug, TASS Friday, February 16, 2018 | 11:28 Tweet Share The Serbian Orthodox Monastery of Decani (Tanjug, file)

Tanjug reported this, citing TASS.

"The Serbian Orthodox Church still faces mistreatment. Kosovo Albanians are trying to impose an economic blockade on it, to deprive it of its property and all means of subsistence," the Russian diplomat told a session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday.



Lukashevich cited the controversies over the Visoki (High) Decani monastery, which is designated by UNESCO as a heritage site in danger.



"Local authorities ignore various decisions, including court rulings, which confirm the monastery’s property right to the adjacent territory. In addition, a monastery in Djakovica was recently besieged by radicals, and police had to intervene and deliver food and other necessities to nuns," he is quoted as saying.



Lukashevich told the meeting that Russia expects OSCE to step up its efforts "to counter the radical nationalism among Kosovo Albanians."



"Abetting radicals will lead to new problems for Serbia’s Kosovo and for bordering states. It is a part of a wider problem of encouraging radical nationalism on the OSCE territory, which threatens to undermine stability at the continent," he said.