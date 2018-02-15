World "Central condition for Serbia - accept Kosovo independence" German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in Pristina that Serbia "will need to accept the independence of Kosovo in order to join the EU." Izvor: Tanjug Thursday, February 15, 2018 | 09:19 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

“If Serbia wants to move toward the European Union, the building of the rule of law is a primary condition, but naturally also the acceptance of Kosovo’s independence,” Gabriel said during a joint press conference with Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, Tanjug reported, citing Reuters.

“That is a central condition to take the path toward Europe," Gabriel added.



Reuters is reporting that he "gave the same message to Serbian officials in Belgrade earlier on Wednesday."



Gabriel said his country would "help to get Kosovo recognized by the five EU member states that have yet to do so - Spain, Romania, Cyprus, Greece and Slovakia," Reuters said.



“Naturally, enabling membership of the European Union is the end goal. One of the conditions for that will be to persuade the five European Union countries which don’t recognize Kosovo that such a recognition makes sense because Kosovo will never again be a part of Serbia. Membership of the European Union is a win-win situation for all,” the German minister said.