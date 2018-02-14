World Saakashvili finds new country Ukrainian oppositionist Mikhail Saakashvili has arrived in the Netherlands, the homeland of his wife, after being denied entry to Poland from Ukraine. Izvor: B92, Beta Wednesday, February 14, 2018 | 16:47 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Beta reported on Wednesday, citing AP, that it was unknown for how long he would remain in the Netherlands, nor what he would do there.

AP reported on Tuesday that Saakashvili had been "deported from Ukraine to Poland" the day before, noting that he was "stripped of Ukrainian citizenship while he was abroad last year - but forced his way back into the country from Poland in September."



Saakashvili was the president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013. In 2015 he was appointed governor of the Ukrainian region of Odessa, but resigned next year, complaining that the central authorities hindered his "fight against corruption."



Ukraine's authorities accuse him of receiving half a million dollars from former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, with the purpose of "organizing protests to topple current President Petro Poroshenko."