World "Europe and Russia could go to war - inadvertently" The risk of "an inadvertent armed clash between Europe and Russia" has increased, according to the Munich Security Report. Izvor: Tanjug Thursday, February 8, 2018 | 14:31 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

The report, cited by Reuters, says that the risk is now higher due to "the erosion of arms control agreements, deployment of additional weapons and tensions over military exercises."

The “To the Brink - and Back?” report also "cites growing pressure on nuclear disarmament treaties like the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and ongoing security concerns in eastern and central Europe."



NATO "insists it does not want a new arms race with Russia" but the current situation could "lead to a further deterioration of the security situation in Europe,” the report said.



“In this dire state of affairs, miscalculations and misunderstandings could well lead to an inadvertent military clash,” states the report, released today ahead of next week’s Munich Security Conference.