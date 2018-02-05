World Pope and Erdogan want US to reverse Jerusalem decision The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and the Turkish president on Monday condemned the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Izvor: B92 Monday, February 5, 2018 | 15:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug/L'Osservatore Romano/AP)

Pope Francis and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the same time asked Washington to restore Jerusalem's previous status, Sputnik said, citing the Turkish agency Anadolu.

US President Donald Trump made the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy to that city. The decision caused several-day riots on the borders between of Israel and Palestine.



Erdogan's the meeting with the pope today was the first of a Turkish leader in 59 years.