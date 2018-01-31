World Serbia drops two places in WJP Rule of Law Index The US-based World Justice Project (WJP) has released its 2017-2018 WJP Rule of Law Index. Izvor: B92 Wednesday, January 31, 2018 | 10:23 Tweet Share

It measured rule of law adherence in 113 countries worldwide based on more than 110,000 household and 3,000 expert surveys, the organization announced.

According to a statement, the WJP Rule of Law Index featured primary data and measures countries’ rule of law performance across eight factors: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice.



Serbia dropped two positions for overall rule of law performance (from 74 in 2016) to 76 out of 113 countries, and is at 7 out of 13 countries in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region - where Georgia is ranked first - and at 27 out of 36 among upper middle income countries.



Globally, Denmark ranked first, followed by Norway and Finland; the bottom three were Afghanistan (111), Cambodia (112), and Venezuela (113).