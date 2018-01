World Serbian FM Dacic to receive Russian state decoration Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to decorate a number of foreign nationals. Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, January 30, 2018 | 11:22 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

They are recognized for making significant contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation with Russia.

Serbia's First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic is among the recipients of the Medal of Pushkin, TASS reported on Tuesday.